Real Madrid defender in deep trouble: convicted and back in court

Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio has been convicted of drink-driving. He is also still awaiting trial over the alleged distribution without consent of a sexually explicit video.

A judicial source confirmed to news agency AFP that Asencio was found guilty over an incident on 16 August in Gran Canaria. According to the court, the centre-back had more than three times the legally permitted amount of alcohol in his blood.

For most motorists in Spain, the limit is 0.5 per mille of alcohol in the blood. The court has therefore ruled that the 23-year-old Spaniard must pay a fine of 14,400 euros and will lose his driving licence for eight months.

At the time of the incident, Asencio was not part of the Real Madrid squad. He was recovering from a thigh injury he suffered at the end of July.

His legal problems are not over, though. The defender must appear in court again on Gran Canaria this week. In that case, he is accused of having distributed without consent a sexually explicit video from 2023 in which, among others, a minor is allegedly seen.

Three former Real Madrid youth players have also been charged in the case. They are accused of having recorded and distributed the footage in question. The trial is scheduled for 3, 4 and 7 September.