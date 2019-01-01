Live Scores
Transfers

Real Madrid confirm Diaz deal

Last updated
Comments()
Getty/Goal
The youngster opts to return to Spain after City were unable to convince him that he would be given enough opportunities

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of midfielder Brahim Diaz from Manchester City on a six-and-a-half year contract.

Diaz moves to Spain in a deal worth at least £15 million ($19m), Goal understands.

The 18-year-old decided to leave the Premier League champions as he believes he has not been given enough first-team opportunities.

Editors' Picks

City made a series of lucrative offers to keep the young forward, but he has been convinced that he will get more playing time in Spanish capital.

Article continues below

Diaz is to undergo a medical on Monday before being officially presented as a Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

More to follow.

 

Next article:
Real Madrid off to unlucky start in 2019 after shock defeat to Real Sociedad
Next article:
Simeone lauds 'extraordinary' Koke for game-changing display
Next article:
Real Madrid 0 Real Sociedad 2: Ten-man Los Blancos drop points again
Next article:
Getafe vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
Australia's Arnold rubbishes claims of arrogance after Jordan defeat
Close