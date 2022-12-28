Real Madrid prioritising Bellingham transfer in 2023 with Dortmund star set to snub Liverpool

GOAL can confirm that Real Madrid will prioritise a deal for Jude Bellingham in 2023, with the midfielder set to choose Los Blancos over Liverpool.

Bellingham part of Madrid's future midfield plan

Player wants Bernabeu move

Dortmund will demand over €120m next summer

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The plan would see Bellingham line up alongside the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde, creating a world-class midfield for the next decade to match the heights of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Despite another World Cup superstar being linked to Los Blancos in Enzo Fernandez - who has already had his release clause triggered by Chelsea - GOAL understands that Bellingham has always been top of Madrid's list, regardless of their interest in the Benfica midfielder.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The same can be said for Liverpool, who have also been linked with moves for Fernandez and Bellingham but would similarly see the latter transfer as preferable. Jurgen Klopp's side look set to add Cody Gakpo to their roster, and reportedly utilised Bellingham's England teammate Jordan Henderson to try and convince the Borussia Dortmund midfielder to move to Merseyside. However, GOAL has learned that Bellingham has already told his entourage of his desire to move to the Spanish capital.

AND WHAT'S MORE: GOAL initially reported that Madrid had freed up space for Bellingham in October, and they moved ahead of Liverpool in the race for his signature earlier this month. Any transfer to Real Madrid would materialise next summer, with Dortmund resigned to losing a prized asset - who already has nine goals and three assists to his name in all competitions this season - for which they will look to pick up a tidy profit. Bellingham signed for €25m (£22m) from Birmingham City back in July 2020, but the German club will likely demand at least €120m (£105.7m) for the 19-year-old.

DID YOU KNOW? Bellingham was involved in 472 duels in the Bundesliga in 2022, winning 260 of them. Both were competition highs across the year.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? Despite Madrid's strong position, GOAL also understands that Liverpool still hold out hope of convincing Bellingham to head to Anfield. With any move likely to go through next summer, Bellingham will try and finish his final season at Dortmund in top form. Edin Terzic's side are currently lumbering down in 6th in the Bundesliga, two points off the Champions League places.