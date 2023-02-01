Real Betis vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Real Betis against Barcelona in La Liga in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Barcelona will look to go eight points clear at the summit, at least temporarily, when they take on Real Betis in Wednesday's La Liga encounter in Seville.

The Blaugrana's solitary goal win against Girona and second-placed Real Madrid dropping points in the goalless draw against Real Sociedad allowed Xavi's men to open a five-point lead in the title race, while Betis are currently sixth on the table after a 1-0 win at Getafe over the weekend.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch it on TV and online, team news and more.

Real Betis vs Barcelona date & kick-off time

Game: Real Betis vs Barcelona Date: February 1, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Feb 2) Venue: Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville

How to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language), fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV will showcase Real Betis vs Barcelona on TV in the UK.

In India, the Sports18 network has telecast rights, with streaming on JioCinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes fuboTV, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream UK Viaplay Sports 1 Viaplay, LaLigaTV India Sports18 - 1 HD JioCinema

Real Betis squad & team news

Juan Cruz is a long-term absentee from October due to a hamstring injury, while Nabil Fekir and Juanmi returned from muscle problems to start on the bench against Getafe.

Besides, January signing Abner will be looking to make his first home bout ahead of Juan Miranda at left-back, with William Carvalho and Guido Rodriguez in charge of midfield.

Real Betis possible XI: Silva; Sabaly, Pezzella, Felipe, Miranda; Rodriguez, Carvalho; Henrique, Fekir, Rodri; Iglesias

Position Players Goalkeepers Silva, Martin, Bravo Defenders Luiz Felipe, Gonzalez, Pezzella, Ruiz, Abner, Miranda, Ruibal, Sabaly, Montoya Midfielders Rodriguez, Carvalho, Akouokou, Guardado, Camarasa, Fekir, Canales, Juanmi, Rodri, Henrique, Joaquin Forwards Iglesias, Jose, Moron

Barcelona team news and squad

Ousmane Dembele's latest injury (thigh) that he sustained early in the Girona win will keep the Frenchman out of action for at least three weeks, while Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres are back from suspension.

The other changes from the cup game could see the likes of Pedri and Jordi Alba move back into the XI, though Sergio Roberto is likely to continue on the bench.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Torres