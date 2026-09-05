Real Betis mock Mourinho: we won the "lottery" a long time ago

Real Betis celebrated their victory over Real Madrid in style on social media, after a clash at the La Cartuja stadium packed with drama that ran deep into the final minutes.

The match ended 1-0 last night on Friday, and it turned on a handful of decisive moments. Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty. A goal was chalked off for offside. Then the Andalusian side got to celebrate all three points.

Betis went to work on social media once the whistle blew, and one message landed squarely at the feet of Jose Mourinho after the Real Madrid coach's comments about their performance.

Mourinho said after the match: "I congratulate Betis, who played for a draw and then won the lottery."

The official Betis account fired back at the Portuguese coach without hesitation, posting a message that read: "We won the lottery a long time ago.. thank you to our fans for pushing us towards victory."

Goalkeeper Alvaro Valles got his moment too. His decisive save from Mbappe's 92nd-minute penalty prompted another dig on the Betis account: "90 minutes at La Cartuja is very long...", a nod to how gruelling those closing moments proved.

Those words carry history. Real Madrid legend "Juanito" first used them after his side's 3-1 defeat to Inter Milan in Italy in the first leg of the 1986 UEFA Cup, declaring "90 minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu is very long".

Antony did not miss out on the love either. The Brazilian turned in a strong performance, and the Betis account marked it with a picture and the "goat" emoji, saluting a striking display.

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