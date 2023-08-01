Way to read the room, Jill Biden! First Lady praises USWNT for 'great work' against Portugal despite another disappointing World Cup showing from Vlatko Andonovski's side

Jill Biden – wife of president Joe and First Lady of the United States – has picked an odd time to offer “great work” praise of the USWNT.

Defending champions into knockout rounds

Still searching for a spark

Boast the support of political figures back home

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States – who are defending champions of a global crown – were in 2023 Women’s World Cup action against Portugal on Tuesday. They fired in 17 shots on goal across 90 minutes at Eden Park in Auckland, but none of those found the back of the net – with the likes of Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe drawing a blank. Vlatko Andonovski’s side are through to the last 16, but they have limped into the knockout rounds as runners-up in Group E and with just five points to their name. Despite serious questions being asked of their performances in New Zealand, Biden has taken to saluting their efforts.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Biden, posting on her official Twitter account, has said after seeing America held to a goalless draw by eliminated Portugal: “That was a game worth waking up early for! Great work, @USWNT Congratulations on advancing to the Round of 16!”

WHAT NEXT? The United States are waiting to discover who they will face in the last 16, with the winners of Group G next up for them – which looks like being Sweden.