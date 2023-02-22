RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream RB Leipzig vs Manchester City in the Champions League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

RB Leipzig and Manchester City will lock horns in the much-awaited Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's team will be looking to make an impact in the Champions League by going all the way this season. They are chasing Arsenal for the Premier League title but are second in the standings.

The Citizens are heading into this fixture unbeaten in their last three matches but dropped points against Nottingham Forest in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig lost to Union Berlin in a clash between two sides in the top five in the Bundesliga this season. They bounced back quickly with a 3-0 win against Wolfsburg. However, going up against Man City will be a monumental task for the German team.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City : Date & kick-off time

Game: RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Date: February 22, 2023 Kick-off: 3:00pm ET, 8:00pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Feb 23) Venue: Red Bull Arena

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on CBS, TUDN and Univision. It can also be streamed live on Paramount+.

In the United Kingdom (U.K.), the Champions League game between RB Leipzig and Manchester City will be telecast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with streaming available on the BT Sport app.

The game will be broadcast across the Sony Sports network in India and can be streamed online on Sony LIV.

RB Leipzig team news and squad

RB Leipzig will be without Peter Gulacsi, Dani Olmo and Abdou Diallo for their game against Manchester City.

However, there is good news for the German team, as Christopher Nkunku and Konrad Laimer have made progress with their injuries, although Nkunku was unable to complete a training session ahead of the game and is unlikely to start.

RB Leipzig possible XI: Blaswich; Klostermann, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Schlager, Laimer; Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Werner; Silva

Position Players Goalkeepers Baswich, Nickisch Defenders Orban, Halstenberg, Henrichs, Ba, Gvardiol, Klostermann, Raum Midfielders Szoboszlai, Laimer, Kampl, Forsberg, Haidara, Schlager, Clark Forwards Poulsen, Silva, Werner, Nkunku

Manchester City team news and squad

Manchester City will continue to be without John Stones, who is recovering from a hamstring injury and is not expected to return for this clash.

Pep Guardiola will also miss the services of Aymeric Laporte and Kevin De Bruyne as the duo didn't traveling to Germany due to illness.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Alvarez, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers Ederson, Carson Defenders Dias, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Walker, Lewis. Midfielders Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, Silva, Palmer. Forwards Foden, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez, Haaland