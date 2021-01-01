RB Leipzig signing Brobbey similar to Lukaku - Nagelsmann

The 19-year-old striker has agreed to join the Bundesliga side on a free transfer from Ajax at the end of the season

Julian Nagelsmann has compared incoming RB Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey to Romelu Lukaku, saying the Ajax man is similar in physique to the Inter star.

Brobbey, 19, has agreed to join the Bundesliga side in a free transfer from Ajax at the end of the season.

Nagelsmann is wary of putting too much pressure on the young star's shoulders ahead of his arrival, but is confident the club have made a good decision in signing him.

What has been said?

"It is always very tough for a player when you compare him to others as people start to grow expectations that are not good for a player at that age," Nagelsmann told reporters.

"In regards to his physique and the way he plays, he is similar to Romelu Lukaku. And we would be happy if he can manage to become a player with the same qualities. But to paint a picture for the fans, you can definitely say that he is similar to Lukaku. But it is a great wish of ours that he can develop himself in a similar way and that he will be able to become as important for European football [as Lukaku].

"If that will be the case, then our scouting department has made a great decision. We will cross our fingers for that to happen. But please don't start saying that he will play just like Lukaku, because this won't be the case."

Who is Brobbey?

The Netherlands youth international came through the Ajax youth system to make his senior debut this season.

Brobbey has featured 11 times for Erik ten Hag's team and scored four goals, most recently coming off the bench to score in the 3-0 win against Young Boys in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Ajax confirmed in February that the striker, who joined the club at the age of nine, would be leaving at the end of the 2020-21 campaign after refusing to extend his contract.

It was then announced on Friday that he would be joining RB Leipzig.

