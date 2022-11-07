Can Real Madrid continue their unbeaten run in La Liga?

Real Madrid are up against city rivals, Rayo Vallecano, in a bid to maintain their unbeaten status in the league. Los Blancos will be missing their German machine, Toni Kroos, who picked up a red card in their previous league game.

Carlo Ancelotti's men have been on some form this season and have only tasted defeat once this season so far. They are currently in 2nd place with 10 wins and 2 draws from 12 games, scoring 29 goals in that period. They come into this on the back of a 5-1 thrashing of Celtic in the Champions League without star-man Karim Benzema.

Rayo Vallecano under Andoni Iraola are currently placed 9th in the league with 18 points from 12 games and come into this fixture on a 4 game unbeaten streak. They have a strong home record, only being beaten once at home this season. However, Rayo Vallecano haven't managed to beat Real Madrid in 19 of their previous 20 clashes in the league.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid probable lineups

Rayo Vallecano XI (4-2-3-1): Dimitrievski; Balliu, Lejeune, Catena, Fran Garcia; Óscar Valentín, Comesana; Palazon, Unai Lopez, Alvaro Garcia; Camello

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

Ancelotti's men are currently undefeated in the league this season, only dropping points against Osasuna and Girona recently. They will look to continue in that same vein against Cadiz on November 11th before the World Cup break begins for La Liga sides.