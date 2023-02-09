Rashford matches another Rooney record at Man Utd as Old Trafford goal streak continues

Marcus Rashford has emulated the achievements of Wayne Rooney once again with his latest Old Trafford goal for Manchester United.

England forward in fine form

Up to 20 goals for the season

Many of those have come on home soil

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international forward matched, before going on to be better the achievements of the Red Devils' all-time leading scorer earlier this season when netting in nine consecutive matches on home soil. Rashford has been enjoying another purple patch in Premier League competition, with the 25-year-old finding the target during his last six top-flight outings in Manchester – becoming the first man to achieve that feat since Rooney back in April 2012.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruud van Nistelrooy only ever managed to score in six successive home games across all competitions during their respective spells at Old Trafford, meaning that Rashford – who has 20 goals to his name this season – has been able to eclipse the efforts of a few club legends.

WHAT NEXT? Rashford’s latest strike came in a 2-2 draw with Leeds, as the Red Devils battled their way back from two goals down to claim a share of the spoils and cement their third-place standing in the Premier League table.