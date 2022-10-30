Marcus Rashford revealed that he loves playing under Erik ten Hag and suggested the team is playing a better brand of football under the Dutchman.

Rashford enjoying life under Ten Hag

Man Utd playing 'better football'

But forward admits need to improve finishing

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has opened up on his relationship with the Dutchman while also pointing out that while the Red Devils are creating a lot of chances, they still have to work on their finishing.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The manager’s a joy to work with, really," Rashford told PA. "Is it hard work? Yeah, but I think we are enjoying it and we’re playing better football.

"I feel like when we don’t concede goals, we’ve got a good chance of winning games because we’re creating chances. “We just need to finish them off, be a bit more clinical in front of goal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford has enjoyed a strong start to life under Ten Hag at Old Trafford. The forward has registered six goals and three assists in 14 games, playing his way back into contention for a spot at the World Cup with England.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Rashford will be hoping to add to his seasonal goal tally against West Ham on Sunday. United then take on Real Sociedad in their final group game on November 3 before facing Aston Villa in the Premier League three days later.