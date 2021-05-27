Rashford: At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted after Europa defeat

Marcus Rashford has detailed the racial abuse he said flooded his social media accounts after Manchester United lost on penalties to Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.
The Red Devils forward counted at least 70 slurs in the immediate aftermath of the defeat. He has been among the footballers who have decried the pervasiveness of racism on social media over the past year, but so far, the problem has not subsided.
Rashford also highlighted a fan who had said he "deserved" abuse, promoting their response to him as an example of the mindsets he has to deal with on a daily basis.
What has been said?
"At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far," Rashford wrote on Twitter. "For those working to make me feel any worse than I already do, good luck trying."
Manchester United's statement
Not long after Rashford's experience, the club issued a statement condemning the abuse.
"Following the [Europa League] final, our players were subjected to disgraceful racist abuse," wrote the team on Twitter. "If you see any form of abuse or discrimination, act and report it."