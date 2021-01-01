Rapinoe and Lloyd return for USWNT as Andonovski names roster for January camp

The two veterans joined Mallory Pugh as World Cup winners who are back with the national team for the first time since March

Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd have been named in the 27-player U.S. women's national team training camp roster for January.

Both players have been away from the USWNT since March of last year, missing both the October training camp and November's friendly against the .

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski will trim down his roster to 18-player gameday squads for two friendlies against at the conclusion of January camp, which will be held in Orlando.

The U.S. will take on Colombia on January 18 and January 22, with both matches set to take place at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. Fans will be allowed into the two games with a reduced capacity of 4,000.

Also making her return is Mallory Pugh, who was cut from last January's Olympic qualifying roster before injury kept her out in October and November.

Alex Morgan was not included on the roster after the forward announced on Tuesday that she and her family had tested positive for Covid-19 over the holidays.

Also missing out was duo Christen Press and Tobin Heath. Press is currently recovering from a non-Covid illness while Heath has opted to remain in Manchester to compete in her team's Women’s Super League fixtures.

“A big credit goes to our players, team staff and overall medical staff for the tremendous work to make sure we have secure and healthy environments for our camps and games,” Andonovski said in a federation release.

“And a special thanks also goes to our game operations staff for enabling us to host two matches against a talented opponent. It’s extremely valuable to play a team we don’t see that often and it’s important for our Olympic preparation.”

USWNT January camp roster

GOALKEEPERS (4): Aubrey Bledsoe (Washington Spirit), Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (10): Alana Cook ( , FRA), Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (UNC), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Jaelin Howell (Florida State), Rose Lavelle ( , ENG), Catarina Macario (Stanford), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (Manchester City, ENG), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (5): Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage)