Raphinha unstoppable: 10 goals put La Liga in his grip

Barcelona captain Raphinha struck again in La Liga, cancelling out Sevilla's opener at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and firing his side level moments after they fell behind. The goal tightened his grip on top spot in the scoring charts.

Youssef Fofana put Sevilla ahead in the 19th minute. Barcelona needed just three minutes to hit back, Andreas Christensen picking out Raphinha's run with a perfect through ball inside the box.

Racing onto it, the Brazilian skipped past Sevilla defender Sanjante and slotted calmly past the onrushing goalkeeper for 1-1. Once again, he had proved decisive.

That strike took Raphinha to 10 goals in his first seven La Liga matches. He now leads the scoring charts by three, a return that underlines a remarkable start to the campaign.

Lamine Yamal sits second on seven, level with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Rayo Vallecano's Sergio Camello.

Espanyol's Roberto Fernandez is fifth with six, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Yasser Zabiri and Ante Budimir each have five.