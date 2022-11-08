Raphinha reveals Barcelona position request to Xavi as he addresses disappointing start at Camp Nou

Raphinha has revealed that he requested Xavi to use him on the right flank rather than on the left after a difficult start to life at Barcelona.

Has struggled for form since joining Barca

Requested Xavi to use him on the right

Admits lack of goals is a concern

WHAT HAPPENED? After completing a big-money summer switch to Camp Nou from Leeds United, the winger has found it difficult to shine in his new surroundings. Raphinha says he has sat down with Xavi to discuss his best position in a bid to rediscover the form that saw him become one of the most exciting young players in Europe at Elland Road.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yes, I spoke with Xavi and told him that I would like to compete where I can contribute to the team, on the right. On the left, I can't contribute much" Raphinha said in an interview with Cadena SER.

He added on the competition provided by Ousmane Dembele on the right flank: “I don’t mind competing with Dembe for the position, I love it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazil international, who has been included in Tite's World Cup squad, has just scored once and provided four assists in 17 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions to date. Raphinha is upset with his numbers but remains determined to prove himself. "On an individual level, it is a bit hard,'' he said. ''Being a striker, I like to score and assist and I only have one goal. It hurts a bit, scoring just one goal is complicated. but my teammates are helping me and I work hard so that the adaptation is as fast as possible.''

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RAPHINHA? The winger will hope that Xavi gives him an opportunity to prove his critics wrong when Barca take on Osasuna in La Liga on Tuesday night.