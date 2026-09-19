Raphinha breaks Messi, and Flick denies him the chance to "destroy" Ronaldo

Raphinha has edged closer to a new Barcelona deal that would tie him to the club until 2030, with talks between the two parties going well. That was Deco's message to the general assembly, where he also confirmed work is underway to renew Xavi Espart and Marc Bernal.

The news landed on the very day Raphinha lit up La Liga again. His hat-trick against Sevilla in the seventh round took him to 12 goals in the competition this season, cementing his place as one of Barcelona's standout performers.

According to Opta, the Brazilian has already bettered Lionel Messi's tally over the opening seven matches of a season in the 21st century. Only one man has done better: Cristiano Ronaldo, who struck 13 times for Real Madrid in 2014-2015. Raphinha fancied matching or beating that mark, but Barcelona took him off in the 76th minute.

This is the finest spell of Raphinha's Barcelona career. He has adapted seamlessly to a new role as a false nine, drawing a blank in just one league game this season, the meeting with Levante, and scoring one or more in every other outing. He has now bagged a hat-trick in back-to-back matches.

Barcelona want to keep their captain for the long haul, and Raphinha didn't take much persuading. He feels settled at the club and in the city, he wants to carry on his career in Catalonia, and he even hopes to finish it in a Barcelona shirt.

Talks have picked up pace in the last few days. Deco told the assembly the agreement is running to plan, with both sides clearly close, clearing the path for Raphinha to stay at Barcelona until 2030.