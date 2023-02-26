Rangers vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Scottish League Cup final

Arch-rivals Rangers and Celtic are set to lock horns in the final of the Scottish League Cup on Sunday at Hampden Park in Glasgow.
Since the last Old Firm derby in the Scottish Premiership on January 2, Rangers are on a nine-match winning streak in all competitions.
Celtic have also won all their matches since playing out a 2-2 draw against their Old Firm rivals.
Rangers vs Celtic: date & kick-off time
Game:
Rangers vs Celtic
Date:
February 26, 2023
Kick-off:
3:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 8:30 pm IST
Venue:
Hampden Park, Glasgow
How to watch Rangers vs Celtic on TV & live stream online
The match can be streamed live on CBS Sports Network in the United States (US).
The match will be broadcast on Viaplay Sports 1 and can be streamed on Viaplay.com in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, the match will be broadcast on Sports18 -1 HD and can be streamed on JioCinema.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
UK
Viaplay Sports 1
India
Sports18 - 1 HD
JioCinema
Celtic team news and squad
Coach Ange Postecoglou will miss the service of James McCarthy due to a hamstring injury.
The good news for Celtic is that Aaron Mooy and David Turnbull have recovered from their respective injuries and have rejoined training.
Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard
Defenders
Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Juranovic, Kobayashi. Montgomery, Taylor
Midfielders
Mooy, Turnbull, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, Forrest, McGregor
Forwards
Furuhashi, Abada, Maeda, Jota
Rangers team news and squad
Rangers will be without long-term absentees Tom Lawrence, Ridvan Yilmaz and Steven Davis. Malik Tillman and Kemar Roofe, on the other hand, have returned to training and are likely to be part of the squad.
Rangers Possible XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Kamara, Lundstram; Sakala, Cantwell, Kent; Morelos
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
McGregor, McCrorie, K. Wright, McLaughlin
Defenders
Tavernier, Goldson, Barisic, King, Devine, Davies
Midfielders
Lundstram, Hagi, Jack, Matondo, Kamara, Sands, S. Wright, Ofoborh, McCann, Arfield, Lowry, Tillman, Cantwell, Raskin
Forwards
Colak, Kent, Morelos, Sakala, Roofe