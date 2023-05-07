Rangers vs Aberdeen: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch and stream Rangers against Aberdeen on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Rangers will host Aberdeen in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Ibrox on Sunday.

The hosts head into this fixture on the back of a Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic. Their bitter rivals have got one hand on the Premiership title which would be their 11th in 12 years, regardless of Rangers' results in the next few matches as they trail the leaders by 13 points.

However, Michael Beale's side will be eager to get the three points in front of their home fans to give them something to cheer about.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are in third place but are 26 points behind the Gers. But they have undergone a massive transformation under Barry Robson and have won eight in 10 league games. They have been solid on the road as well, winning their last three matches and will be hoping to get the better of Rangers at Ibrox.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Kick-off time

The game is scheduled for May 7, 2023, at Ibrox Stadium. It will kick off at 11:00 am EDT in the USA, 3:00 pm BST in the UK, and 7:30 pm in India.

How to watch Rangers vs Aberdeen online - TV channels & live streams

The game between Rangers and Aberdeen will not be broadcasted in the United States (U.S.) and UK.

However, those outside the UK can stream the game live via Rangers TV international subscription.

Fans in India can watch it online on Jio Cinema.

Team news & squad

Rangers team news

Rangers have a long injury list that consists of Steven Davis, Ryan Jack, Antonio Colak, Filip Helander, Tom Lawrence, Kemar Roofe and Nnamdi Ofoborh.

The quartet of Todd Cantwell, Fashion Sakala, Malik Tillman and Alfredo Morelos will have the responsibility to score the goals with James Tavernier likely to join them from the right wing-back position.

Rangers Possible XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Souttar, Davies, Barisic; Lundstrum, Raskin; Morelos, Cantwell, Tillman; Sakala

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

McGregor, McCrorie, K. Wright, McLaughlin

Defenders

Goldson, B Davies, Souttar, King, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine.

Midfielders

Lundstram, Kamara, Raskin, Arfield, Cantwell, Hagi, Lowry, Matondo, Wright.

Forwards

Morelos, Sakala, Tillman

Aberdeen team news

Callum Roberts is the only injury concern for Aberdeen.

Robson might be keen to field the same starting XI that beat Rangers a couple of weeks ago which would mean a three-man defence shielding keeper Kelle Roos. Whereas, Bojan Miovski and Duk will lead the lines.

Aberdeen Possible XI: Roos; Pollock, MacDonald, Scales; McCrorie, Ramadani, Clarkson, Hayes; Duncan; Miovski, Duk

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Gorter, Roos, Lewis

Defenders

Scales, MacDonald, Pollock, Coulson, MacKenzie, Richardson.

Midfielders

Clarkson, McCrorie, Ramadani, Barron, Hayes, Myslovic.

Forwards

Kennedy, Duncan, Markanday, Watkins, Morris, Miovski, Duk.

Head-to-head record

DateResultCompetition
23/04/2023Aberdeen 2-0 RangersPremiership
150/01/2023Rangers 4-0 AberdeenLeague Cup
10/04/2022Aberdeen 2-3 RangersPremiership
26/12/2021Rangers 4-1 AberdeenPremiership
247/10/2021Rangers 1-0 AberdeenPremiership