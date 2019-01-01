'Rangers - not Celtic - are the best team in Scotland' - Ojo backing Gerrard to deliver silverware at Ibrox

The Parkhead outfit are hopeful of winning their ninth straight league title this season, but their Old Firm rivals are in confident mood

winger Sheyi Ojo has laid down a marker in the battle for the Scottish Premiership title this season, claiming Steven Gerrard's side are the best team in the country despite 's recent dominance.

The Bhoys have won eight successive league titles, with the 2018-19 campaign seeing them finish nine points ahead of Rangers in Gerrard's first season in charge at Ibrox.

Inconsistency plagued Gerrard and his side despite some encouraging performances, including two Old Firm derby victories.

And Ojo, who is on loan with the Gers from , does not feel there is another side in the country who can match the talent of Gerrard's squad ahead of the Premiership season starting on Saturday.

Asked if any of the other clubs in the division had impressed him in pre-season thus far, he told reporters: "Not really, to be honest.

"I think Rangers are the best team in the league. It is just about us proving we are the best team and doing really well this season.

"I think the most important thing, and the gaffer has told us this, is just to focus on ourselves. The difference last season was nine points. It proved we’re pretty close to Celtic. It’s just about concentrating on ourselves and then we’ll be able to make up those fine margins.

"The season hasn’t started yet. We haven’t played Celtic yet. For me, coming here I feel like Rangers is the best team in the league. It’s one of the reasons why I came here. I want to be part of a winning team and I think Rangers can do that this season.

"It’s just about us focusing on every game and in training. All the new players are focused on the new system the gaffer wants us to play and taking it game by game. So far it’s going really well. I think we’ve only conceded one goal in pre-season, so we look forward to the upcoming games.”

Rangers have already been in competitive action this season having begun their qualifying campaign.

They cruised to a 10-0 aggregate win over St Joseph's in the first qualifying round and hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg ahead of Thursday's trip to Luxembourg to take on Progres Niederkorn.

Ojo was on target in that victory as well as in the first leg of the St Joseph's tie, though his record of 11 goals in 87 senior appearances is cause for concern.

The 22-year-old, who has previously enjoyed loan spells at and Wolves, is keen to improve on his goal to game ratio under the tutelage of Gerrard.

"The gaffer has told me to focus on numbers. I like to get the ball to feet a lot. He has told me to focus more on getting in the frame of the goal," said Ojo.

"I feel if I keep on doing that throughout the course of the season then more goals will come.

"I spoke to Liverpool before I came and they have high expectations of me. It’s about me staying fit.

"In the last couple of seasons I haven’t been able to do that. I want to stay fit and healthy to express myself. That’s the most important thing. If I can do that then I think everyone will see how good I can be."

Rangers' Premiership campaign kicks-off on Sunday with a trip to .