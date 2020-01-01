Rangers begin search for Morelos replacement

With the Colombia international apparently on his way out of Ibrox, the club are eyeing a number of options to replace him

are already searching for potential replacements for striker Alfredo Morelos, Goal understands.

The 23-year-old seven-time capped international forward has netted 29 times for the Ibrox club this season, including 14 in their campaign.

Despite discipline problems, which have seen him twice sent off this season and five times last term, as well as become the subject of rebuke from manager Steven Gerrard, there are a number of big clubs thought to be keeping tabs on the striker.

Newcastle, , and Leicester are monitoring his situation from the Premier League, while , and are among the European clubs tracking the striker’s progress.

Rangers have gone on record to suggest that they want at least £35 million ($43m) for the hitman, although critics have poured scorn on that valuation, with club legend Barry Ferguson stating in March that £10m may be a more realistic valuation.

Although they are unlikely to be able to recoup the sum that they publicly want, the Glasgow side appear to be gearing up to lose their leading scorer in the summer, as they are tracking a number of options to replace their current ace.

forward Rhian Brewster, on loan from Swansea, is one of five men on their shortlist, with international striker Lawrence Shankland, the leading scorer in the Championship with United, a further option.

Looking outside of Britain, the Gers are following the progress of striker Mohamed Buya Turay, who is currently on the books of Sint-Truiden in , as well as ’s forward Josh Maja and Adrian Grbic, an Under-21 international plying his trade in ’s second tier with Clermont.

Rangers are currently out of action as Scottish football is locked down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with no indication when play may begin again.

They have made strong progress in the Europa League, reaching the round of 16 in which they trail 3-1 after the first leg. With UEFA competitions also on hold, it is not yet known when – or indeed if – Gerrard will have the opportunity to take his side to to complete the tie.