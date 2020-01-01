Ramsey has no Arsenal regrets and is targeting ‘many titles’ with Juventus

The Wales international midfielder enjoyed his time with the Gunners, as Arsene Wenger made him feel wanted, but is excited to now be in Italy

Aaron Ramsey has no regrets about choosing to link up with Arsenal, or his departure in the summer of 2019, with the international now focused on chasing down “many titles” at .

The 29-year-old left Emirates Stadium as a free agent last summer after reaching the end of his contract.

He had spent 11 years in north London, taking in 369 appearances, with his potential having been snapped up from Cardiff while still in his teens.

Ramsey enjoyed his time with the Gunners and is happy to have been given the chance to work under the legendary Arsene Wenger.

He told Sky Sports of how he ended up in north London: "I had some tough decisions to make but I felt that Arsene and Arsenal made a big effort to get me to join them.

"They took me and my family to where he was covering the Euros at the time. I met him there and his plan and his vision of developing me into the player he saw was quite exciting to take up.

"There are no regrets from my side. He has a track record of bringing through young players and turning them into great players.

"That was what was important for me, that I went straight into the first-team environment and was given an opportunity early on to show what I could do, even at that age.

"I had opportunities when I went there. I played and trained every day with the first team, so for me, it was the right decision."

Ramsey traded one European heavyweight for another when linking up with Serie A champions Juventus and, despite enduring an injury-hit start to his time in Turin, is determined to make the most of an exciting opportunity in .

He added: "The situation happened at Arsenal then Juventus came in and wanted to sign me," added Ramsey.

"Again, I felt really wanted by them and they made a lot of effort to try and sign me.

"I am really excited to have this opportunity to play for this great club. Hopefully, I can contribute to help win many titles here.

"It's a lot more technical as you have to try and break teams down. A lot of teams defend a lot deeper and you have to try and break the two blocks [defence and midfield] down.

"In the Premier League there's a lot more space and the game is a bit more open. The intensity is a bit higher in the chasing back and forth.

"I've been very impressed by the standard and the league and the technical quality. I'm looking forward to hopefully having a successful season."

Ramsey has taken in 14 appearances for Juve this season, but only four of those have been starts.