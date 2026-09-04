Sergio Ramos, the Real Madrid legend, has expressed his great admiration for Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi.

The 19-year-old drew warm praise from Ramos, who singled out the striking calm and composure Cubarsi shows on the pitch despite his tender age.

How does a teenager handle pressure at the very top? That maturity, according to the veteran Andalusian, sets the Barcelona defender apart.

Tribuna published Ramos's remarks, in which he said: "I like Cubarsi a lot. What surprises me most about him is the calm he possesses. At such an age, to play with this confidence and to make decisions with this degree of maturity, that is not normal."

Asked whether the young player was following a career path similar to his own, the former Spain captain swerved any direct comparison and instead urged people to respect Cubarsi's own development.

"I don't want Cubarsi to be the new Sergio Ramos," he noted. "I want him to be the best possible version of Pau Cubarsi. He has something special, and he still has enormous room to develop."

Ramos left no doubt about the future he sees for the young centre-back, laying out exactly what will build his career over time.

"If he keeps working, remains humble, and does not lose his intense desire to develop, he has everything to become one of the best centre-backs in the world," he stressed.

"I hope the day comes when we talk about the best defenders in Spain, and Pau Cubarsi is present among them, among the best," he concluded.

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