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Karim Malim

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Raja opens negotiation channel with Portuguese star

Transfers
Olympic Club de Safi vs Raja Casablanca
Olympic Club de Safi
Raja Casablanca
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M. Reisinho
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Portugal

Rogério moves in silence

Raja Club Athletic are pressing on with efforts to strengthen their ranks for the new season. The management aren't satisfied with the signings wrapped up over recent weeks, and they're now working to finalise a new deal that could hand the midfield a significant boost.

According to «Le Site Info Sport», Raja have opened negotiations with Portuguese player Miguel Reisinho. Sporting director Matias Rogerio is leading the talks, hoping to reach an agreement over the player's arrival during the current summer window.

Working alongside Raja's sporting committee, Rogerio is dealing directly with Reisinho's agent. The aim is to strike a deal that clears the way for the player to join in the coming period.

A completed transfer looks strongly likely. Reisinho is now a free agent, which allows Raja to sign him without haggling with another club over a fee.

The move fits Raja's plan to reinforce the middle of the park. Club officials see Reisinho as the man to provide that missing piece, thanks to the experience he's built up across his previous spells.

Botola Pro
FAR Rabat crest
FAR Rabat
FAR
Raja Casablanca crest
Raja Casablanca
RCA

Reisinho has enjoyed several stops in his career, the last of them with South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns. He then became a free agent, opening the door for Raja to move in.

With these deals, Raja's management want to complete their squad-building before the new season kicks off. Their goal is a stronger side, better equipped to compete.

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