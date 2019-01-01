Raja Casablanca sack coach Juan Carlos Garrido

The Spaniard joined the team in 2017 and guided them to the Moroccan Throne Cup, before helping them lift the 2018 Caf Cup

Raja Casablanca have fired coach Juan Carlos Garrido following last Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Tunisian side Club African in the Arab Club Champions Cup.

The axe also fell on Garrido after Raja managed just one win in their last five Botola Pro league games.

The Spaniard, who joined the Casablanca giants in 2017, was shown the exit door a few days before Raja meet fellow Moroccans Hassania Agadir in Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup Group A opener.

Raja legends Youssef Safri and Bouchaib El-Moubarki will act as interim coaches as the club search for a substantive manager to replace Garrido.

“After consulting members of the office of directors and sports management of the club, Mr Javad Eliran, the president of the club held a meeting with some members of the bureau this morning with Mr Juan Carlos, to examine the…performance of the team. Following this meeting, it was decided to part ways with Mr Juan Carlos,” announced Raja in a statement on their Facebook page.

Garrido leaves Raja placed fifth on the Moroccan Botola Pro league with nine points below leaders Wydad Casablanca and with two games in hand.

He was however, bidding to defend the Caf Confederation Cup he helped Raja win last season.