Rain on Man City's parade! Horrible weather dampens celebrations for treble winners as fans forced to endure downpour

Manchester City fans have been forced to celebrate the club's historic treble in the rain after heavy downpours in the city.

City celebrating historic treble

Parade scheduled through Manchester

Heavy downpour during Monday's party

WHAT HAPPENED? Pep Guardiola's side became only the second English side to win the trio of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League on Saturday, and are the first to do so since the famed Manchester United team of 1998-99. While spirits in the blue side of Manchester are sky high, their moods were literally dampened in the immediate aftermath, as heavy downpour on Monday made for less-than-favourable conditions in which to celebrate the club's trophy parade.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite misfortunes in terms of the weather, the jubilant party mood among the Sky Blues faithful will remain for weeks - if not months - to come. The same can be said for the City players, after Jack Grealish was seen partying till the early hours of Monday morning chanting: "Have you ever won the Treble? Have you f*ck!".

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? The positive vibes will carry onto next season, too, after it was announced that treble-winning manager Pep Guardiola will see out his contract through to 2025. After that, though, it has been suggested that MLS may be calling for the Spaniard.