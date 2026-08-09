Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
Canada v Morocco: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Rahimi in a heartbreaking message: God, I cannot bear to see my father suffer

Morocco
UAE
Al-Ain
Botola Pro
UAE League Division 1
S. Rahimi
Morocco
United Arab Emirates

What's the story?

Soufiane Rahimi has laid bare his anguish over his father's failing health, sharing a message of raw sorrow across social media. The Morocco international, so often seen at his sharpest on the pitch, showed a very different side of himself.

Pouring out his feelings, Rahimi wrote: "Nothing has broken me except my father's illness. My heart aches when he is in pain, and I have had enough weariness, O God, I have no strength to see him suffer." It was a candid admission of the toll his father's condition has taken.

Prayer followed the pain. The Morocco forward raised his hands and pleaded: "O Lord, You know and see how much his illness breaks me, so have mercy on his weakness and be gentle with his condition, O Lord, heal my father."

He closed by asking his followers to pray for his father's speedy recovery, an appeal that laid bare how much he needed support through his family's ordeal.

Thousands responded within moments. Messages of solidarity and prayer poured in from across the Arab world, a show of sympathy for a player who had opened his heart in a rare moment of vulnerability.

Rahimi did not reveal the nature of his father's illness. His words alone spoke to the pain of watching the man who was his first pillar of support battle for his health.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google