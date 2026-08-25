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Siep Engelen

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Raheem Sterling in deep trouble: two years in prison loom

Feyenoord
R. Sterling

Raheem Sterling has landed himself in deep trouble. The former Feyenoord forward has been charged with dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide and refusing a drugs test following his Lamborghini crash earlier this year. That is according to English media.

Earlier this year, Sterling was involved in a single-vehicle accident on the M3 in Hampshire, England. The 31-year-old forward crashed his Lamborghini, reportedly worth £270,000, into the crash barrier. No other vehicles were involved and nobody was injured.

Police arrested Sterling after the crash on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. The case has now taken a far more serious turn. The England international has officially been charged with dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide and failing to provide a required sample for analysis.

According to English media, police were alerted after motorists saw Sterling driving his Lamborghini on the motorway. They reportedly said the car was swerving across the road. The crash followed shortly afterwards.

On 15 September, Sterling must appear in court. Under British law, a conviction for dangerous driving could carry a prison sentence of up to two years.

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Following his arrest, the forward was released on bail. The investigation into the incident has now developed into a criminal case.

Back in February, Sterling joined Feyenoord after his contract with Chelsea expired. However, the forward failed to impress in Rotterdam. In eight competitive appearances, he did not score and provided just one assist. He has been without a club since the summer.

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