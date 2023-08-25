WATCH: Back to his best! Raheem Sterling dazzles and dances through the Luton box to score for Chelsea

Raheem Sterling scored a sensational goal for Chelsea against Luton Town on Friday evening.

Brilliant solo strike

Sterling opened his season account

Sterling perhaps back to his best

WHAT HAPPENED? Having impressed last weekend against West Ham, Sterling showed more signs of getting back to his best with a brilliant solo goal on Friday against Luton. The England international picked up the ball on the right flank, dropped his shoulder, burst into the box and beat a clutch of defenders before finishing low into the bottom corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sterling struggled somewhat last season, although he was far from the only Chelsea player to do so, and he was limited to just six goals and three assists in the Premier League. This season, though, he has shown glimpses that he is returning to the form that saw him score 131 goals for Manchester City.

WHAT NEXT? Sterling will look to improve on his goal tally throughout the campaign.