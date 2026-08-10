Rafael van der Vaart sees a completely different Ajax player: 'He looks a few kilos lighter'

Rafael van der Vaart expects Mika Godts to swap Ajax for Paris Saint-Germain later this month. He said so on the NOS Football Podcast. The Belgian has already reached a personal agreement with PSG, but the two clubs still need to strike a deal.

Commentator Jan Roelfs believes the move appeals for obvious reasons. "I think that deep down he hopes he will be allowed to go to Paris Saint-Germain," Roelfs said. "There you play in the Champions League, it is a big club and he is going to earn a lot more than he earns now at Ajax. Those are factors that matter. It is a new challenge for him."

Against PEC Zwolle on Sunday, in a 2-0 win, Godts looked set to start for Ajax. Just before kick-off, though, Abdellah Ouazane replaced him in the XI. Godts still came on in the end, with half an hour left.

Afterwards, Godts said he was not quite fully fit just before kick-off. He added that, in consultation with the Ajax staff, it was decided he would be better off coming on as a substitute rather than starting.

Van der Vaart is not buying that. "That is complete nonsense, really. You can play or you cannot play. So that is a very strange story," said the analyst, who believes Godts has changed considerably.

Still, Van der Vaart likes what he sees. "I do have to say honestly that I think he looks good. I think he has also lost a few kilos again. He was never fat, mind you, but he has a very narrow face and looks very sharp."

Last season, too, Godts was always the most dangerous player, according to Van der Vaart, even if he sometimes still did silly things. "But I have the feeling that he has really trained all summer. And he is also making good decisions on the ball, so that transfer is deserved and it will go through as well," Van der Vaart concluded.