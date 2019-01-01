Racism protocols were 'effective', says England defender Mings following incidents in Bulgaria

The centre-half was disappointed by the crowd behaviour but insisted that the processes put in by the governing body helped defuse the situation

debutant Tyrone Mings believes UEFA's racism protocol was 'effective' after two incidents marred the qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia.

Fears of racism incidents during the match at Bulgaria's national stadium were realised in the first half, with play stopped twice by the referee after abuse was heard from the stands.

Mings instigated the first halt in play by communicating his concerns with the fourth official before skipper Harry Kane conferred with the referee and announcement was played over the loudspeaker to warn fans the match could be cancelled if the behaviour continued.

Play was stopped again shortly before the interval after England coach Gareth Southgate intervened and a large number of fans were seen leaving following the delay.

defender Mings was complimentary of UEFA's three-step racism protocol, with a stop in play followed by a temporary suspension before the match is called off if the abuse continues.

"I think UEFA's racism protocol] was effective, I don’t know whether certain members of the crowd were removed, obviously there were announcements that went out," Mings told ITV.

"I think whatever the protocol was, the correct steps that were taken definitely helped and we made a decision at half-time to come out and play the game, which we thought was the right decision.

"If anything else was to happen then we would have taken appropriate action. We’re ultimately delighted with the result at the end."