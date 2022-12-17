Quiz! Can you name the first scorer at each World Cup final?

Peter McVitie
Zinedine Zidane France World Cup celebrateGetty Images
Test your World Cup final knowledge by naming the first scorers in all the previous finals...

Argentina and France will battle it out for the World Cup crown on Sunday.

With the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann in their ranks, there are some big-named figures out to open the scoring and give their team the advantage in world football's biggest game.

But who are the heroes who broke the deadlock in each of the previous World Cup finals?

Test your knowledge by taking the quiz below!

