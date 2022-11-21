News Matches
World Cup

Quiz! Can you name every World Cup Golden Boot winner in history?

Goal
08:17 GMT 21/11/2022
Harry Kane England 2018
As you might have heard, The GOAL Post is going daily during the World Cup and we'll be bringing you a different quiz with each newsletter.

We're starting off with a tough one, we have to be honest. In honour of Russia 2018 top scorer Harry Kane squaring off against Iran today, GOAL would like you to name all 30 Word Cup Golden Boot winners.

It's not going to be easy, that's why we've given you 15 whole minutes to get the job done!

If you'd like to be notified each time we post a new quiz - they'll get easier, we promise! - make sure to sign up for The GOAL Post here!

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (English) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (English) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (English)