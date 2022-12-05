News Matches
Brazil

Quiz! Can you name Brazil's 2022 World Cup squad?

GOAL
09:55 GMT 05/12/2022
Brazil 2022
Excitement is building ahead of Brazil's round of 16 clash with South Korea, as Tite's side look to end their 20-year World Cup drought.

There is a lot to like about this Brazil team. Although it's easy to focus on their attacking riches, the Selecao have also looked as assured at the back as any side at this World Cup.

Perhaps the biggest reason for their success so far has been their obscene strength in depth, with multiple players able to slot in should the number-one choice falter.

Yes, this Brazil team definitely has a strong chance of going down in history - but can you name every player in the squad? That includes the third-choice goalkeeper by the way...

Good luck.

