How to buy Qatar Football Festival tickets: Fixtures, Prices, Dates, & more

The Qatar Football Festival 2026 brings global giants like Argentina, Spain, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia to Doha this March for a series of high-stakes friendlies. The clear highlight is the Finalissima at Lusail Stadium, featuring a "generational clash" between legend Lionel Messi and rising star Lamine Yamal. This tournament serves as a vital World Cup 2026 warm-up and a nostalgic return to the site of the 2022 finals.

With regional derbies like Egypt vs. Saudi Arabia and European giants showdowns on the menu, tickets are moving fast, and GOAL will help you find the best deals and secure your tickets from budget-friendly seats to premium hospitality with ease.

When is the Qatar Football Festival?

The festival runs from March 26 to March 31, 2026, with matches staggered to allow fans to catch as much football as possible. Below is the full schedule for the Qatar Football Festival:

Date & Time (Local) Fixture Location Tickets 26 March 2026, 17:00 Qatar vs Serbia Jassim bin Hamad Stadium Tickets 26 March 2026, 20:00 Egypt vs Saudi Arabia Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Tickets 27 March 2026, 21:00 Spain vs Argentina (Finalissima) Lusail Stadium Tickets 30 March 2026, 17:00 Saudi Arabia vs Serbia Jassim bin Hamad Stadium Tickets 30 March 2026, 20:00 Egypt vs Spain Lusail Stadium Tickets 31 March 2026, 19:00 Qatar vs Argentina Lusail Stadium Tickets

Where to buy Qatar Football Festival tickets?

The primary location for online ticket sales is the official Road to Qatar ticketing platform. However, due to the immense global interest in teams like Argentina and Spain, official allocations often sell out within minutes of release. For fans who miss the initial drop or are looking for specific seating categories that are no longer available on the primary site, SeatPick is the most reliable alternative.

SeatPick serves as a comprehensive ticket search engine that aggregates listings from dozens of vetted and secure ticket resellers. This allows you to compare prices in real-time and find the best deals without jumping between multiple websites. All purchases through SeatPick’s listed partners come with a 100% ticket guarantee, providing peace of mind for international travelers and local fans alike.

How much are Qatar Football Festival tickets?

Organizers have prioritized accessibility for the local community while offering premium options for the high-profile Finalissima. Here is a breakdown of the price ranges you can expect:

Standard Friendly Matches (e.g., Qatar vs Serbia, Egypt vs Spain):

Category 3: QAR 50 (The most affordable "selling point" for budget-conscious fans)

QAR 50 (The most affordable "selling point" for budget-conscious fans) Category 2: QAR 200

QAR 200 Category 1: QAR 400

The Finalissima (Spain vs Argentina):

Category 3: QAR 200

QAR 200 Category 2: QAR 600

QAR 600 Category 1: QAR 1200

Accessibility Tickets: Available for all matches starting at QAR 50 (QAR 200 for Finalissima).

For those looking for the ultimate experience, Hospitality Packages are available. These range from "Match Club" access to exclusive "Private Suites" at Lusail Stadium. These packages include gourmet catering, premium beverage service, and the best views in the house, often starting from QAR 2,500 per person.

When are Qatar Football Festival tickets released?

The general sale for the Qatar Football Festival officially opened on February 25, 2026. Tickets are released in phases, with a significant portion allocated to the general public immediately. Fans are encouraged to purchase early, as the high density of football fans in the region and the arrival of international supporters usually lead to a "sold out" status for the most popular matches (like Qatar vs Argentina and the Finalissima) very quickly.

There was a short pre-sale window for Qatar Airways Privilege Club members and Visa cardholders earlier in February, but the festival is now in the General Sale phase. If you find that the official site is showing "unavailable," checking secondary markets like SeatPick is your best bet for finding remaining inventory.

How can I get Qatar Football Festival tickets?

To secure your tickets, follow these simple steps:

Select Your Match: Choose which of the six fixtures you wish to attend. Filter by Price: Use the "Price" filter to find the cheapest tickets. Currently, Category 3 tickets for most friendlies are the best value at QAR 50. Check the Seat Map: Use the interactive stadium maps to ensure you are happy with your view. Complete Your Purchase: Follow the checkout process. Once confirmed, your tickets will be delivered digitally.

Visit SeatPick to see all available listings for the festival matches.

All tickets for the 2026 Festival are digital-only. You will need to download the "Road to Qatar" official ticketing app on your smartphone to receive and present your tickets at the stadium gates. Paper tickets will not be accepted, and there are no ticket sales available at the stadium box offices on match days.

Everything you need to know about Qatar Football Festival Stadiums

The festival utilizes three of the most advanced football venues in the world, each offering a unique fan experience: