Qarabag vs Freiburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 UEFA Europa League group stages come to a close this week, as Qarabag welcome Freiburg to face them at Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in a Group G encounter.
The Bundesliga outfit are through to the next round with an unbeaten record, and will dodge the play-off pathway into the last-16 thanks to their form - but their hosts still have plenty to play for in this group finale.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Qarabag vs Freiburg date & kick-off time
Game:
Qarabag vs Freiburg
Date:
November 3, 2022
Kick-off:
5:45pm GMT / 1:45pm ET / 11:15pm IST
Stream:
How to watch Qarabag vs Freiburg on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In the UK, the match will be streamed through the BT Sport App. In India, it will be shown on SonyLIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
UK
N/A
BT Sport App
|India
|SonyLIV
|N/A
Qarabag squad & team news
Second in Group G ahead of Nantes thanks to a superior goal difference, Qarabag will know that they are arguably still the outsiders to make the knockouts heading into this game.
They will likely have to take a result off them to progress. As long as they better the French outfit elsewhere, they are through - otherwise, it is the Europa Conference League for them.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Magomedaliyev, Gugeshashvili, Ramazanov
Defenders
Mammadov, Medvedev, Mustafazade, Bayramov, Vešović, Huseynov, Jafarguliyev, Huseynov, Medina
Midfielders
Garayev, Romão, Almeida, Janković, Zoubir, Andrade, Ibrahimli, Ozobić, Borges, Akhundzade
Forwards
Kwabena, Gurbanli, Sheydayev
Freiburg squad and team news
It's been a very enjoyable European campaign for Freiburg so far, joining Union Berlin among the Bundesliga sides bossing it in this secondary club competition.
They'll hope they can sign off without defeat, to really put them on the front for a deep drive through the continent over the next half-season.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Uphoff, Atubolu, Flekken
Defenders
Gulde, Lienhart, Siquet, Kubler, Ezekwem, Sildillia, Ginter, Gunter, Schlotterbeck
Midfielders
Schmid, Eggestein, Kyereh, Keitel, Sallai, Wagner, Grifo, Hofler, Jeong, Weisshaupt, Rohl, Doan
Forwards
Schade, Peterson, Holer, Gregoritsch, Burkart