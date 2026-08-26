Hansi Flick has made a new call on Alejandro Balde, the Barcelona left-back whose future at the Catalan club remains up in the air.

Balde missed out on Barça's squad for the LaLiga clash against Elche, and reports confirmed he sits outside Flick's plans for the current season.

According to those reports, Barcelona are waiting on an offer to sell him, with Manchester United keen to sign the defender.

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Flick, though, confirmed on Wednesday that the left-back will be part of the squad for Thursday's match against Athletic Bilbao.

"He is part of the team's squad tomorrow. I will decide then whether he will play or not," the coach explained at the pre-match press conference.

It's a notable step forward from where Balde stood last Sunday, when Flick left him out of the squad and said the youngster needed to "clear his mind".

The German now insists the fundamental issue is the player's commitment to the Barcelona project.

"I spoke with him, and the most important thing is that he is 100% committed to us," he added. "He is 22 years old, and he is young. He has great potential, and his first season here was excellent, but he can develop further."

Flick also pointed to the left-back's bond with the club, noting that he "comes from the La Masia academy, and his heart is full of Barcelona's colours".

At the same time, the coach spelled out what he believes joining the first team demands.

"He has to be here and to develop," he said, before turning his message to the rest of the youth academy players: "Every year, three or four players come here from La Masia and also want to play. They must be fully committed to professional football."

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Balde will therefore be available against Athletic Bilbao, and he could feature in the coach's plans once more. The final decision on whether he plays comes on Thursday.