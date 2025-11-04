How to watch Purdue vs Evansville NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers open their 2025-26 campaign at Mackey Arena on Tuesday, hosting the Evansville Purple Aces in a matchup that should set the tone for both programs.

Purdue was a powerhouse at home last season, finishing with a 14-2 record in West Lafayette and 24-12 overall. The Boilermakers were consistently efficient on offense, averaging 77.3 points per game, with 14.3 points coming from the free-throw line and 24.9 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Evansville will look to flip the script after a challenging year in the Missouri Valley Conference, where they went 8-13 in league play and 4-11 on the road. The Purple Aces showed flashes of defensive grit, averaging 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per contest, but turnovers, 11.3 per game, often stalled their momentum.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Purdue vs Evansville NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Purdue vs Evansville: Date and tip-off time

The Boilermakers will face off against Evansville in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT at Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN.

Date Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT Venue Mackey Arena Location West Lafayette, IN

How to watch Purdue vs Evansville on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Purdue and Evansville live on Big Ten Network nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Purdue vs Evansville team news & key performers

Purdue Boilermakers team news

For Purdue, offensive firepower is rarely in question. The Boilermakers boast one of the nation’s most efficient units, averaging 78.9 points on 48.5% shooting while pulling down 40.2 rebounds per game. Their weaknesses are few, though developing depth among incoming freshmen will be a key storyline early in the season. Trey Kaufman-Renn, a preseason All-American, headlines the frontcourt with 20.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, while Braden Smith, another All-American candidate, directs the offense masterfully, contributing 15.8 points and 8.7 assists per outing.

Evansville Purple Aces team news

On the offensive end, Evansville managed 66.5 points per game last season but struggled from long range, connecting on just 30.3% of their three-point attempts. Defensively, the Purple Aces gave up 73.2 points per game but showed hustle and anticipation with 7.1 steals per contest. Their identity centers around All-MVC Defensive Player of the Year Connor Turnbull, a 6’7” forward who averaged 10.2 points and 8.1 rebounds while anchoring the glass. Veteran guard Alex Hemenway, a sixth-year senior transfer from NC State, is expected to bolster their scoring punch, bringing a career 38% clip from beyond the arc and a projected 12–14 points per game.

Purdue vs Evansville series history

Tuesday’s matchup marks the 11th time Purdue will take the floor at Mackey Arena as the nation’s top-ranked team. The Boilermakers have thrived in that position, holding a 9–1 record at home when sitting atop the polls. Their only blemish came in a 65–64 heartbreaker to Rutgers on Jan. 2, 2023. When ranked No. 1, Purdue has typically dominated on its home court, winning by an average margin of 25.3 points, with only two of those ten contests decided by fewer than 14 points. In total, the Boilermakers have compiled an impressive 16–6 record all-time as the nation’s No. 1 team, underscoring their consistency and poise under the spotlight.