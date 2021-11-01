Pulisic travels with Chelsea Champions League squad as USMNT star steps up recovery from ankle injury

Christian Pulisic has formed part of Chelsea’s travelling party for a Champions League trip to Malmo, with the United States international closing in on a long-awaited return from injury.

The 23-year-old forward has not figured for the Blues since August 14, with a serious fitness setback suffered while away on international duty in September.

It has been a long road to recovery for Pulisic, with a niggling ankle problem proving difficult to shake, but he has been included in Thomas Tuchel’s preliminary plans ahead of a European outing in Sweden on Tuesday.

What's been said?

The German head coach confirmed Pulisic's return in his pre-match press conference, telling reporters: "Christian Pulisic is back and back in the squad for tomorrow."

Tuchel was, however, unable to give a positive update on Mason Mount, who missed the Blues' 3-0 win against Newcastle at the weekend due to illness.

"Mason doesn't feel better, it's not Covid. He's just ill," he added.

How many games has Pulisic missed?

Pulisic has seen just 82 minutes of Premier League football this season, with his only other outing at club level coming in a UEFA Super Cup clash with Villarreal.

Chelsea had initially hoped that an exciting talent would sit out just three games before coming back into contention.

The American has, however, missed 14 fixtures since the opening weekend of the 2021-22 campaign.

Tuchel’s side have made impressive progress in his absence, at home and abroad, with a three-point lead opened up at the top of the Premier League table.

The Blues have also taken nine points from three continental outings this term as they seek to successfully defend a European crown that was captured when edging out Manchester City back in May.

Who else is absent for Chelsea?

While Pulisic is edging his way back into the fold, that process is being pushed along by the enforced absence of others.

Tuchel had hoped to absorb Pulisic into his plans for a Premier League home date with Burnley on Saturday, but he needs attacking bodies in the present.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are also currently sidelined alongside Mount, leaving Chelsea short in the final third of the field.

Pulisic’s presence will help to bolster those ranks, but no risks will be taken with him as he seeks to recover full match fitness and sharpness.

