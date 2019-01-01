Pulisic, Sargent and Pomykal headline USMNT squad for Mexico and Uruguay friendlies

The Chelsea star leads a U.S. team that includes four players searching for their first cap

Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent and John Brooks headline the U.S. men's national team's 26-man squad to face and in upcoming friendlies.

The U.S. is set to take on rivals Mexico on September 6 at MetLife Stadium before facing off with South American powerhouse Uruguay four days later at St. Louis' Busch Stadium.

Leading the group is Christian Pulisic, who provided his first Premier League assist for this past weekend, as well as Josh Sargent, who returns to the group having missed out on this summer's Gold Cup roster.

Sargent, who has scored two goals in seven USMNT caps, was controversially left off the squad after also not being selected to the squad for the U-20 World Cup this past summer, which would have been his second go-around with that group.

The roster also features the return of John Brooks, who missed out on this summer's Gold Cup after making a friendly appearance against in his lone cap under Gregg Berhalter. In total, 15 players return from this summer's Gold Cup finale loss to El Tri.

“Along the lines of progress, the starting point for the roster is we’re able to maintain a core group of main players from the Gold Cup and continue building," Berhalter said. "We are also bringing some new players into the fold that we feel have the potential to make an impact with this team."

Among those new players are a group of four that are seeking their first USMNT cap.

Paxton Pomykal and Sergino Dest have earned call-ups, having shined with the U-20 team while also progressing with and , respectively.

's Miles Robinson is also among the new faces as the young central defender has taken a step forward with under manager Frank de Boer.

Completing that group is Jesse Gonzalez, who returns to the USMNT in search of his first cap having been called up to several camps under both Berhalter and his predecessor Bruce Arena.

Headlining the list of absences is midfielder Tyler Adams, who continues to recover from an injury that kept the midfielder out of the Gold Cup.

Here is the 26-man roster for the pair of friendlies:

GOALKEEPERS: Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas), Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Sean Johnson ( ), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Düsseldorf)

DEFENDERS: John Brooks ( ), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Sergiño Dest (Ajax), Nick Lima ( ), Aaron Long ( ), Daniel Lovitz ( ) Tim Ream ( ), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS: Sebastian Lletget ( ), Weston McKennie ( ), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Düsseldorf), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Cristian Roldan ( FC), Wil Trapp ( SC), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARDS: Corey Baird ( ), Tyler Boyd ( ), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Josh Sargent ( ), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)