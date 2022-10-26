PSV vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream PSV against Arsenal on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Arsenal just need a point from their fixture against PSV in the Europa League on Thursday evening at the Philips Stadium to seal the top spot in Group A. The Gunners currently sit on top of the pack with nine points from three matches and have already qualified for the knockouts. Mikel Arteta's men head into this fixture on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw with Southampton at St. Mary's and will be eager to return to winning ways.

PSV, meanwhile, went down 4-2 to Groningen in the Eredivisie at the weekend after a shabby defensive performance away from home. Coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy will look to plug in the gaps in the backline before facing Arsenal as another loss would leave them facing an all-or-nothing encounter against Bodo/Glimt on matchday six.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

PSV vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Game: PSV vs Arsenal Date: October 26, 2022 Kick-off: 5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET / 10:15pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Arsenal vs PSV on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser. The game can also be watched live on the TUDN network & Paramount+. BT Sport 2 will broadcast the game in the UK with live streaming services on the BT Sport App & BTSport.com.

Fans in India can catch the game on the Sony Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on SonyLiv.

Country TV channel Live stream US TUDN USA fuboTV UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport App & BTSport.com. India Sony Ten 2 HD & SD. SonyLiv.

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide PSV team news and squad PSV will be boosted with the return of Noni Madueke, Luuk de Jong, and Mauro Junior. However, they will continue to miss Yorbe Vertessen, Marco van Ginkel, Ismael Saibari, Kjell Peersman and Olivier Boscagli. Cody Gakpo will be eager to prove himself after a disappointing outing in the reverse fixture at Emirates Stadium. Xavi Simons had an impressive game in London, though, and will look to do some damage in front of the home fans.

PSV predicted XI: Benitez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Veerman, Sangare, Gutierrez; Simons, Til, Gakpo.

Position Players Goalkeepers Benitez, Drommel, Waterman. Defenders Hoever, Teze, Obispo, Ramalho, Branthwaite, Mwene, Max. Midfielders Sangare, Gutierrez, Junior, Veerman, Savio, Ledezma. Forwards Til, Simons, De Jong, Gakpo, El Ghazi.

Arsenal team news and squad

Arsenal have two long-term absentees in Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny. Both of them do not have a potential return date and are expected to remain sidelined for months. Oleksandr Zinchenko is still struggling with his calf problem.

Apart from those three, Arteta has a full squad at his disposal. Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba are all expected to start so that they can ensure a knockout berth for the Gunners. Granit Xhaka is just a caution away from suspension but is still in line to start.

Arsenal predicted XI: Turner; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, White; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.