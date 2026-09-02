Sam Lammers has returned to PSV, the Eindhoven club announced on their website. The striker has joined from FC Twente, signed a two-year contract and will wear the No 29 shirt. PSV are reportedly paying two million euros for the transfer.

"This really feels like coming home. It is incredible to see how the club have literally and figuratively been building in the meantime. The academy has had a huge upgrade in terms of facilities, the professional side has been completely renovated, and that is without even mentioning all the innovations in the stadium. PSV are on the up, you can feel it in everything," Lammers said after signing the contracts.

There was never any doubt in the striker's mind about returning to PSV. "From the very first phone call, the feeling was very good on both sides. For me, it was a no-brainer to return to PSV. The whole picture is simply right now. I am back with great enthusiasm, new energy and ambition."

Technical director Earnest Stewart said: "We were still looking for a strong addition in the striker position and Sam was at the top of everyone’s list. He fits in very well with the style of play PSV stand for, has a lot of experience, knows the club and is a proven goalscorer. On top of that, he brings the right mentality and knows what it takes to perform at PSV. We are therefore very pleased that Sam is back in Eindhoven."

Lammers is PSV’s seventh signing of the summer. Sven Mijnans, Kodai Sano, Filip Kostic, Lutsharel Geertruida, Sami Ouaissa and Ayoni Santos had already arrived in Eindhoven.

Having come through PSV’s academy, the new signing eventually broke into the first team. He moved to Atalanta in 2020, before spells at Eintracht Frankfurt, Empoli, Sampdoria, Rangers FC, FC Utrecht and FC Twente.

A debut could come as soon as Saturday, when the reigning champions travel to Ajax.