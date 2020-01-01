PSV sign former Bayern and Dortmund star Gotze on free transfer

The 28-year-old midfielder will play outside of the Bundesliga for the first time in his career after joining the Eredivisie side

have confirmed the signing of former and star Mario Gotze on a two-year deal.

Gotze joined on a free transfer after his second stint with Dortmund ended at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season when his contract expired.

“I had a lot of offers this summer but I am a man of feeling and make my own decisions," Gotze told PSV's official website.

"I feel I am ready for a very different challenge and I am confident that this should be a very comfortable transition for me.”

The 28-year-old midfielder spent four seasons with Borussia Dortmund between 2016 and 2020 after he returned to the club of his youth from Bayern.

He eventually fell down the depth chart with Dortmund last season, making just 21 appearances in all competitions for Lucien Favre's side.

Gotze originally established himself as one of 's brightest prospects with Dortmund in the early part of the last decade before making a big-money move to Bayern in 2013.

The midfielder has been capped 63 times by Germany and wrote his name in the history books when he scored the winning goal in extra time of the 2014 World Cup final against .

“Mario became interested after our head coach Roger Schmidt had gotten in touch with him," said PSV Director of Football John de Jong.

"And in the end he proved to be the godsend we had hoped for. We are delighted he has signed a contract with PSV. We are very proud.

“He can play every position in the attacking and midfield area. And he has gained international experience and brings the quality we need."

After being without a team for several months, Gotze said he is satisfied to have ended up with the Dutch giants in what will be his first professional experience outside of Germany.

“I kept on training and got myself fit for the new adventure. I am looking forward to joining my new team-mates for full training and preparing myself for the upcoming fixtures," Gotze said.

Gotze had also been linked with a move to after sporting director Arne Friedrich confirmed the Bundesliga outfit's interest last month.