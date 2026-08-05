Sami Bouhoudane has officially been unveiled as SC Cambuur's new striker. The 18-year-old goalscorer joins from PSV and has signed a three-year deal, with the option of a fourth season.

Bergen op Zoom-born Bouhoudane had been on the way and the move is now official. According to Rik Elfrink of the Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV will receive around €350,000 and the club have also negotiated a 'substantial' sell-on percentage.

PSV have also kept the so-called matching right. That means they can match any bid from another club for Bouhoudane to bring him back to Eindhoven, where his contract had been due to run until mid-2027.

Last season, the Morocco youth international made 21 appearances for Jong PSV and scored 7 goals. He did not make his debut for PSV's first team.

Technical manager Lars Lambooij has great faith in Bouhoudane. "That should be clear and fortunately the feeling is mutual," the official told the club's channels.

"Sami has already proved himself in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie and in this pre-season with PSV's first team he has also shown that he possesses many qualities."

"His profile fits well with what we are looking for in his position and, moreover, he scores incredibly easily. In addition, he has a great drive to prove himself and that combination means we are very happy that we have managed to tie him down," said Lambooij.



