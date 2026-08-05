Goal.com
LiveTickets
Couhaib Driouech of PSV Eindhoven, Ricardo Pepi of PSV Eindhoven, Ivan Peresic of PSV Eindhoven, Guus Til of PSV Eindhoven, Joel van den BergIMAGO
Sam Vreeswijk

Translated by

PSV receive multimillion bid from Rangers for forward

Transfers
PSV Eindhoven
Rangers
C. Driouech

Rangers have made an opening bid for Couhaib Driouech, De Telegraaf reported on Wednesday. PSV have rejected that bid. According to the Eindhovens Dagblad, it is worth millions.

PSV have not disclosed the exact amount of the Scottish club's offer. They are thought to want around €7 million to €8 million for the 24-year-old forward.

Transfer journalist Mounir Boualin expects Rangers to return quickly with an improved bid. Earlier on Wednesday, he had already reported that Driouech is attracting serious interest not only from Rangers, but also from Red Bull Salzburg. ED has also added Burnley to that list.

Driouech would be open to the next step in his career. PSV are willing to sanction a transfer, but they want a multimillion-euro fee for the Morocco international. The winger is under contract at the Philips Stadion until mid-2029 and, according to Transfermarkt, has a market value of around €7 million.

Interest in Driouech is nothing new. NEC, Genoa and Celta de Vigo had previously been mentioned as possible destinations, but none of those clubs managed to prise the forward away from PSV.

Europa League Qualification
Jagiellonia Bialystok crest
Jagiellonia Bialystok
JAG
Rangers crest
Rangers
RAN
Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
Fortuna Sittard crest
Fortuna Sittard
SIT

In the summer of 2024, Driouech moved from Excelsior to PSV for around €3.5 million. Since then, he has made 61 official appearances for the Eindhoven club, registering 12 goals and 10 assists.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google