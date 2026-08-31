Dennis Man could leave PSV again after just one year. Voetbal International reported on Monday that Lazio hope to sign the 28-year-old winger from PSV. According to the weekly magazine, the Italian club want to take him on loan.

De Telegraaf has also reported Lazio's interest. The newspaper writes that "the clubs are in talks over a transfer, with a loan also an option".

Last summer, PSV paid Parma €9 million to bring Man to Eindhoven. Yet in his first season, the left-footer failed to nail down a place as an undisputed starter.

His numbers still stand up well. Across 2,156 minutes in 39 competitive appearances, the Romanian produced eleven goals and seven assists.

Under contract in Eindhoven until mid-2029, Man faces fierce competition at PSV. Ivan Perisic, Ruben van Bommel, Amir Bouhamdi and Esmir Bajraktarevic can all play out wide, and PSV are also set to strengthen with Sami Ouaissa from NEC.

Earlier in his career, Man played in Italy for Parma. The forward posted 28 goals and 17 assists in 142 competitive matches for the club.

Meanwhile, Lazio sit fourth in Serie A with six points from two matches. Kenneth Taylor, Tijjani Noslin and Josip Sutalo are among the players at the club.