How to get PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam tickets: Eredivisie prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

This exciting Eredivisie clash always delivers intense football action, and you could be at the iconic Philips Stadion to watch it live.

PSV faithful will be hoping for a commanding performance when they return home on Sunday, September 6, 2026, for their domestic clash against Sparta Rotterdam.

Fans will pack into the stands in high spirits, eager to watch their team continue their push for Eredivisie supremacy early in the 2026/27 campaign.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam tickets, including 2026/27 Eredivisie prices, Philips Stadion fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

How to buy PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Dutch Eredivisie matches, from individual match tickets to season passes and hospitality packages, managed through official club portals or authorized secondary marketplaces.

Due to stadium safety policies and ticket regulations in Dutch football, PSV allocates tickets through the following process:

Season Ticket Holders: Existing season ticket holders retain their dedicated seats for all home Eredivisie fixtures.

PSV Club Card Holders (Priority Phase): Priority access for home tickets is granted to official PSV Club Card holders and members of Supportersvereniging PSV.

General Public Sale (Vrije Verkoop): If a match does not require a Club Card restriction and tickets remain available after the priority window, remaining seats open for general public sale.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for last-minute availability or sold-out sections, supporters can also purchase tickets via secondary platforms, like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie tickets cost?

The cost of an Eredivisie ticket for the 2026/27 season varies depending on seating location, fixture category, and club card status:

Age & Concession Tiers: PSV offers discounted ticket rates for youth supporters (Under 12 and Under 17) in designated family sections, such as the Family Corner (Familievak).

Match Categorization: Fixtures are categorized into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). High-demand matches command higher face-value rates than standard league fixtures.

Seat Location: Central longside stands ( Hoofdtribune and Noordtribune ) carry premium pricing, while stands behind the goals ( Oosttribune and Westtribune ) offer more budget-friendly options.

PSV Club Card Requirements: High-profile matches may require a valid PSV Club Card, limiting sales to one ticket per registered cardholder.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For Eredivisie fixtures at the Philips Stadion, visiting Sparta Rotterdam fans are seated in the designated away sector (Vak MM).

Away sector tickets for Eredivisie matches generally range from €20 to €35. However, away tickets are strictly controlled and typically sold exclusively to registered away supporters holding a valid Sparta Rotterdam Away Card (Uitkaart). Away allocations virtually never reach general public sale due to travel and security regulations.

When is PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie kick-off?

PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam kicks off at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, with the match scheduled for September 2026.

Eredivisie - Game Week 6 13 Sept 2026 - 08:30 Philips Stadion

PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie: Everything you need to know

PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam Form

PSV have recorded three wins and one draw from their last four Eredivisie outings, with their only defeat coming in the Super Cup against AZ Alkmaar. Their most recent league match ended in a 6-1 win over FC Utrecht, and they also put five past FC Groningen without reply in August. Across their last five matches in all competitions, PSV have scored 14 goals and conceded eight, though the bulk of that defensive tally came in the AZ defeat and a 2-2 draw with Fortuna Sittard.

Sparta Rotterdam have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their only victory came away at Telstar, which they won 3-1, while a 3-3 draw with FC Utrecht showed they can contribute going forward. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Excelsior, and they were held to a goalless draw by MSV Duisburg in pre-season.

PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on April 11, 2026, when PSV won 2-0 at Sparta Rotterdam's ground in the Eredivisie. Before that, PSV recorded a 6-1 home victory over Sparta in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the Eredivisie, PSV have won four and Sparta one, with PSV scoring 17 goals and conceding just four.

PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam Standings

In the Eredivisie table, PSV Eindhoven currently sit second while Sparta Rotterdam are 12th.