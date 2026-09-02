PSV bid farewell to defender who only recently made his first-team debut

PSV have parted ways with Essiën Bassey. The 19-year-old full-back has joined Norwegian side Viking FK, where he has signed a contract until mid-2030. Bassey made one appearance for PSV's first team.

Bassey flew to Norway on Wednesday to complete the move. PSV will receive at least €1.5 million for him, De Telegraaf reports.

His contract in Eindhoven still had a year to run, but the right-back leaves after just one official match for PSV.

"We want to thank Essiën for his commitment and contribution to PSV," technical manager Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink said on the club website. "During his time at the club, he developed into an excellent player."

"With his move to Viking FK, he is now taking a fine next step in his career, at a club who are active at the very highest level. We wish him every success, happiness and many great moments in the rest of his career," the former striker added.

"At the beginning I still had to adapt for a while, but at a certain point things started to click. When I joined Jong PSV, I developed very quickly. I am grateful for this period. Now I am starting a new chapter in which I want to continue developing and hope to play a lot of minutes in the Champions League," Bassey said after leaving PSV.

PSV signed Bassey from De Graafschap in 2022. He made his Jong PSV debut two years later and went on to play 34 times for the reserve side. Then came his senior debut in the Johan Cruyff Shield against AZ.

He will come up against PSV this season. Viking FK face the Eindhoven side in the Champions League league phase in January.