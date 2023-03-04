PSG vs Nantes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream PSG against Nantes in Ligue 1 on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 when they host Nantes at the Parc des Princes this weekend.

PSG head into the game with an eight-point lead over second-placed Marseille and have only lost once in their last five outings.

With 28 points from 25 matches, PSG's opponents Nantes are 13th in the league. They beat Lens 2-1 in the quarter final of the French Cup in their previous outing and will hope to cause an upset against the defending champions.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

PSG vs Nantes date & kick-off time

Game: Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes Date: March 4, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (March 5) Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

Where to watch PSG vs Nantes on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on beIN SPORTS and streamed on Sling TV.

The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and streamed on the BT Sport website in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the match will not be shown on TV but can be streamed online on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS Sling TV UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport website India N/A Jio Cinema

PSG team news & squad

PSG will be without Marco Verratti for the Ligue 1 game as the midfielder is suspended due to an accumulation of bookings.

Apart from injuries to Neymar and Renato Sanches, the French club have also lost Presnel Kimpembe for the rest of the season due to an injury.

Achraf Hakimi is also unlikely to feature.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes; Vitinha, Pereira, Ruiz; Soler; Messi, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers Donnarumma, Rico, Letellier, Lavallee Defenders Ramos, Bitshiabu, Mendes, Bernat, Pembele, Mukiele, Marquinhos Midfielders Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Vitinha, Soler, Gharbi Forwards Messi, Ekitike, Housni, Mbappe

Nantes team news & squad

Sebastien Corchia, Quentin Merlin and Charles Traore will miss Nantes' big game against the defending champions on Saturday.

Nicolas Pallois, who had been out of action due to an injury, is back and available for selection.

Nantes possible XI: Lafont; Centonze, Castelletto, Girotto, Hadjam; Sissoko, Moutoussamy; Blas, Mollet, Ganago; Mohamed