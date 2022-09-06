PSG vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Lionel Messi and Co. kick off their UCL campaign against the Italian giants at home

Paris Saint-Germain will welcome Juventus to Parc des Princes for the first 2022-23 Champions League clash between the two teams on Tuesday. PSG are in excellent form in Ligue 1 and are unbeaten after six games. Barring the fixture against Monaco wherein they dropped points, Lionel Messi and co. have enjoyed a wonderful start to the season.

Juventus also remain unbeaten but their fortunes have been different from that of their Champions League opponents. They have registered three draws in their last four games and would want to start their European campaign with a win to regain their lost form.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

PSG vs Juventus date & kick-off time

Game: PSG vs Juventus Date: September 6/7, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 12:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch PSG vs Juventus on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports.

In the UK, BT Sport 4 is showing the game between PSG and Juventus on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Sport app.

Fans in India can catch PSG vs Juventus on the Sony Sports Network.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 4 BT Sport website/app US CBS Sports fuboTV India Sony Ten 1 SD/ HD Sony Liv

PSG squad & team news

Christophe Galtier has no major injury concenrs ahead of his team's first Champions League game of the 2022-23 season. Timothee Pembele remains the only long-term absentee.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice in PSG's last outing which ended in a 4-1 win against Nantes. The French striker and Neymar have been in supreme form in front of goal and are are top scorers in Ligue 1 with seven goals each so far. Galtier will hope the duo can fire on all cylinders against Juventus as well.

Position Players Goalkeepers Rico, Letellier, Donnarumma, Navas Defenders Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Diallo, Mendes, Mukiele Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, R. Sanches, Soler, Ruiz Forwards Mbappe, Neymar, Messi, Ekitike

Juventus squad and team news

Juventus have their fair share of injury concerns ahead of the big clash against PSG. Midfielder Paul Pogba is set to undergo surgery for a knee surgery and is likely to miss multiple games. Angel Di Maria, Wojciech Szczesny and Federico Chiesa are all set to miss the big game as well due to injuries.

Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Leonardo Bonucci, Adrien Rabiot, Dusan Vlahovic and Mattia Perin are set to be included in the lineup.