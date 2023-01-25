PSG transfer interest in Rashford shows Man Utd are doing a 'good job', insists Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag believes Paris Saint-Germain’s reported interest in Marcus Rashford highlights that Manchester United are doing a "good job".

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford's contract with Manchester United was set to expire at the end of the season until the Red Devils chose to activate their one-year extension option, which ties the forward to the club until 2024. Prior to United's update on Rashford, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi admitted that they would have jumped at the chance to sign him as a free agent. Ten Hag says transfer talk surrounding the 24-year-old is a positive thing for his side, and he sees no reason why the in-form striker would want to leave Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: The United boss told reporters when quizzed on PSG's links with Rashford: "I hope that all our players can have interest from clubs because that means you are doing a good job, that the team is outperforming so that is what we are aiming for. Then, I would say this is the best place to be because we want to construct the best team, first in England, then in Europe, then in the world.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England international has rediscovered his best form under Ten Hag, scoring nine goals since competitive action resumed after the World Cup break. The Dutch tactician wants Rashford to commit his long-term future to United, but did not give away much on contract talks. "He understands Man Utd is his club, that’s first, but also, in this environment, in this team, he is playing his best football," Ten Hag added. "He is improving and that is about him because he’s working on the good things. He is giving 100 per cent energy in it and he has a good plan and also in this team he can bring his qualities. So this team can help him be in the right position and to score goals, which he is good at. This team is constructed so that his qualities come to the fore and he knows that. But, definitely yes, he is important for us and if we want to get the success we want, we need him."

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? The forward will hope for another start when United face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, which comes three days before their FA Cup fourth-round clash with Reading on Saturday.